Home Woes Continue in Loss to Buffalo

(Allentown, PA) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (34-28) dropped another home decision on Wednesday evening as they lost to the Buffalo Bisons (35-26) 8-4. The IronPigs are now 11-15 at home this season.

Rafael Marchan did give Lehigh Valley a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning as he hit a home run against Nick Allgeyer. The home run was Marchan's second home run of the season and second home run of his minor league career. Cristopher Sanchez pitched just one inning in his start for Lehigh Valley.

Buffalo answered back with three runs against Joe Gatto in the top of the third inning as Samad Taylor hit a two-run double and Tanner Morris scored on a wild pitch. In the bottom of the third inning, Drew Maggi scored on a fielding error by center fielder Nathan Lukes that cut Buffalo's lead to 3-2.

Morris hit an RBI single in the top of the fifth inning against Tyler Cyr that gave Buffalo a 4-2 lead. Dalton Guthrie hit his first home run of the season in the bottom of the fifth inning against Jake Elliot. Marchan tied the game at 4-4 with an RBI double that scored Darick Hall.

The Bisons scored three runs against Francisco Morales (1-2) in the top of the seventh inning that gave them a 7-4 lead. Logan Warmoth hit an RBI single against Nick Duron that scored Taylor in the top of the ninth inning to give the Bisons an 8-4 lead.

Shaun Anderson (2-1) earned the win as he pitched three scoreless innings. He recorded five strikeouts for the Bisons.

The IronPigs and Bisons play again on Thursday evening at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

