Three-Run Seventh Powers Stripers' 5-4 Comeback Victory
June 15, 2022 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A three-run seventh inning propelled the Gwinnett Stripers (31-31) to a come-from-behind 5-4 win over the Indianapolis Indians (30-30) on Wednesday night at Coolray Field.
Decisive Plays: The Stripers opened a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Joe Dunand's two-out, two-run single, but Indianapolis tied the game at 2-2 on Jared Oliva's two-run home run (5) off starter Nolan Kingham. The Indians pushed their lead to 4-2, but the Stripers clawed back with three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Chadwick Tromp's RBI double cut the deficit to one, and Drew Waters tallied the eventual game-winning RBI with a sacrifice fly.
Key Contributors: Dunand went 1-for-3 with a walk, run, and two RBIs. Tromp finished 1-for-3 with the RBI double. Brandon Brennan (W, 1-1) pitched a scoreless seventh inning and R.J. Alaniz (S, 2) finished off the game with a perfect ninth.
Noteworthy: Preston Tucker went 0-for-4, snapping his 12-game on-base streak. The Stripers have won eight consecutive home games over Indianapolis dating back to April 23, 2019. Gwinnett is now 4-20 in games when trailing after the sixth inning.
Next Game (Thursday, June 16): Gwinnett vs. Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Bryce Elder (2-3, 5.66 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Osvaldo Bido (1-3, 4.60 ERA) for the Indians. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Join us at Coolray Field as we celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in the Stripers' second annual Pride Night. It's also Thirsty Thursday™ at Coolray Field, presented by Michelob Ultra. Fans age 21 and up can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for $2 each, or margaritas from Cutwater Spirits for $5 each.
