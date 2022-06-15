Three-Run Seventh Powers Stripers' 5-4 Comeback Victory

June 15, 2022 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A three-run seventh inning propelled the Gwinnett Stripers (31-31) to a come-from-behind 5-4 win over the Indianapolis Indians (30-30) on Wednesday night at Coolray Field.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers opened a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Joe Dunand's two-out, two-run single, but Indianapolis tied the game at 2-2 on Jared Oliva's two-run home run (5) off starter Nolan Kingham. The Indians pushed their lead to 4-2, but the Stripers clawed back with three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Chadwick Tromp's RBI double cut the deficit to one, and Drew Waters tallied the eventual game-winning RBI with a sacrifice fly.

Key Contributors: Dunand went 1-for-3 with a walk, run, and two RBIs. Tromp finished 1-for-3 with the RBI double. Brandon Brennan (W, 1-1) pitched a scoreless seventh inning and R.J. Alaniz (S, 2) finished off the game with a perfect ninth.

Noteworthy: Preston Tucker went 0-for-4, snapping his 12-game on-base streak. The Stripers have won eight consecutive home games over Indianapolis dating back to April 23, 2019. Gwinnett is now 4-20 in games when trailing after the sixth inning.

Next Game (Thursday, June 16): Gwinnett vs. Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Bryce Elder (2-3, 5.66 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Osvaldo Bido (1-3, 4.60 ERA) for the Indians. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Join us at Coolray Field as we celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in the Stripers' second annual Pride Night. It's also Thirsty Thursday™ at Coolray Field, presented by Michelob Ultra. Fans age 21 and up can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for $2 each, or margaritas from Cutwater Spirits for $5 each.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.