Bats Outlast Durham 9-7 in 12 Innings

DURHAM, NC - A three-run top of the 12th inning led the Louisville Bats to a 9-7 win over the Durham Bulls at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Wednesday night. Jose Barrero had an RBI single and Cristian Santana laced a two-run base hit in the inning.

Durham jumped on Louisville starter Deck McGuire, scoring three times in the bottom of the first inning. With one out, Josh Lowe lined an RBI double into the right field corner to make it 1-0. On the very next pitch, Luke Raley hit a two-run home run, his sixth of the season, extending the Bulls' lead to 3-0.

The score remained 3-0 until the top of the fourth inning, when the Bats loaded the bases with two outs. Mark Kolozsvary then hit a ground ball between the legs of Durham second baseman Miles Mastrobuoni, scoring two runs and cutting the Louisville deficit to one.

The Bulls added a run back to their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning on Jonathan Aranda's solo home run. It was Aranda's 10th home run of the season.

Durham held that lead until the eighth inning, when the Bats battled back to tie the game. Jose Barrero led off the inning with a solo home run, cutting the Bulls' lead to 4-3. It was Barrero's second home run in as many games and his fifth of the season. Later in the inning, Juniel Querecuto drove in Donovan Solano with a groundout, tying the game at 4-4.

In the top of the ninth inning, Ronnie Dawson led off with a double and advanced to third on Kolozsvary's sacrifice bunt. With Lorenzo Cedrola at the plate, Durham catcher Ford Proctor attempted to throw behind Dawson at third, but his throw sailed into left field, allowing Dawson to score the go-ahead run.

The Bulls responded in the bottom of the ninth inning, as Dalton Kelly's sacrifice fly tied the game at 5-5. The teams traded runs in the 10th inning, knotting the score at 6-6 before neither plated a run in the 11th.

After Louisville's three-run 12th, Durham scored a run in the bottom of the inning but Matt Pidich held the fort the rest of the way to seal the Bats win.

Louisville and Durham will play game three of their six-game series Thursday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Justin Nicolino (1-1, 8.38 ERA) will start for the Bats, while Durham's starter has yet to be announced. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.

