I-Cubs Take Second Straight over Omaha

June 15, 2022 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (28-33) scored three late runs to take their second straight game over the Omaha Storm Chasers (29-31), by a score of 4-2, Wednesday at Principal Park.

John Hicks gave Iowa an early 1-0 lead in the second inning, driving in Narciso Crook who reached on a single of his own. Mark Leiter Jr. was cruising through three perfect innings, striking out five batters along the way.

Ivan Castillo snapped the perfect game with a leadoff home run in the fourth inning, but that was all the Storm Chasers would get against Leiter Jr., who spun fiving innings, allowing just the one run on two hits and a walk while striking out six.

Omaha got a second run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly from Nick Pratto to give them a 2-1 lead, but Iowa tied it with one run in the seventh and took the lead with two in the eighth. Aneuris Rosario and Erich Uelmen combined to throw a scoreless ninth inning, giving Iowa their second win in as many games.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- For the first time this year, Erich Uelmen pitched in his second straight game, earning the final two outs for the I-Cubs and his team-leading third save of the year.

- Dixon Machado extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a single in the first, going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk.

- Iowa's pitching staff held the Storm Chasers to two runs on four hits while walking two and striking out seven.

With Iowa holding a 2-0 series lead over Omaha, the two teams will meet for game three of their six-game set tomorrow night. First pitch at Principal Park is scheduled for 6:38 pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

