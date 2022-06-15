Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 15 at Scranton/WB

June 15, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (35-26) vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (24-37)

Wednesday - 6:35 p.m. ET - PNC Field - Moosic, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio | TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Logan Verrett (3-4, 5.08) vs. LHP J.P. Sears (1-1, 0.86)

UGH, PAIN: The Rochester Red Wings woes continue as the team dropped their seventh-straight game after being shut out, 7-0, in the series opener vs. Scranton...RHP Sterling Sharp got the start for the Wings and logged five innings of work, allowing just one run on seven hits, striking out four, and walking two...the bullpen then struggled, surrendering six runs over the remaining three innings, bringing their June ERA to 6.75, this coming after a month of May where they posted a 2.72 ERA collectively...left fielder Andrew Stevenson logged the lone multi-hit game of the day, going 2-for-4 with a double...first baseman Joey Meneses, second baseman Jake Noll, and right fielder Josh Palacios accounted for the Wings other three hits in the loss...Rochester sends RHP Logan Verrett to the bump in hopes of snapping their seven-game losing streak and will oppose Scranton's LHP J.P. Sears.

STERLING SILVER: RHP Sterling Sharp logged five innings yesterday, giving up just one earned run and two free passes while striking out four...his five-inning outing tied his longest outing of the year (5/1 vs. Syracuse) and his 22 batters faced is the most he has seen in any start this season...Sharp's outing was highlighted by a 60% strike-rate (P-S: 87-53).

A NEGATIVE AND A POSITIVE: The Rochester Red Wings are 35-26 on the year and currently hold first place in the International League East despite having a -1 run differential...the Wings are one of eight teams in the International League with a negative run differential, but are the only one with a winning record...Rochester is one of two Triple-A teams (Las Vegas) that are in first place and have a negative run differential, making half of Triple-A division leaders with such a stat (four divisions).

STARTING OFF RIGHT VS. SCRANTON: Red Wings starters post a 3.77 ERA against Scranton this year, the second-best Wings starter ERA versus an opponent this season (2.56 ERA v WOR)...Wings starters have 23 strikeouts in 31 innings pitched against Scranton, good for a 6.7 K/9.

JOEY RAKES: With his knock yesterday, first baseman Joey Meneses has logged a hit in all six games against Scranton this year...the International League leader in hits showcased his offensive prowess, going 11-for-24 (.458) with a home run and four doubles this season against the Yankees top affiliate...the righty is 43-for-131 (.328) with five home runs and 12 doubles versus Scranton in his career which spans 33 games over three seasons.

LIVING ON A PRAYER: Despite losing seven-straight, Rochester still holds a half-game lead over second-place Lehigh Valley for the division lead in the International League-East...the Red Wings have held the top spot in the IL-East since May 7, a day when they beat Scranton, 9-2...the last time the Wings lost at least seven-straight in a row and finished the year with a winning record (77-67) was 2014 when they lost eight consecutive games.

STEVIE TWO-BAGS: Outfielder Andrew Stevenson went 2-for-4 with a double in the series-opening loss to Scranton/WB...with his double last night, the lefty now has 19 two-baggers, good for sole possession of the International League lead in that category...Stevenson was the only Red Wing to collect a multi-hit game last night, giving him his 19th multi-hit performance of the season and tying him with 1B/DH Joey Meneses for the Red Wing lead.

IN LOGAN, WE TRUST: RHP Logan Verrett will look to build on his start last week at Saint Paul where he went six innings and allowed no runs while striking out six...the scoreless start was Verrett's first since April 29, 2019 with Double-A Midland RockHounds (vs. NWA)...over his last seven starts he has a 4.72 ERA (36.2 IP/19ER)...excluding his June 4 outing versus Buffalo, the Texas native's ERA drops to a 3.07 (32.2 IP/11ER)...in the righty's last outing versus the RailRiders, he went 4.2 innings and gave up three earned runs (May 7).

HOW MANY WINS YOU GOT? A LOT.: Red Wings Manager Matt LeCroy is currently sitting on win #698 in his managerial career which spans over 11 seasons...the former Red Wings player was unable to reach the 700 win milestone in the state of Minnesota, a place where the former catcher spent parts of seven seasons as a player for...LeCroy will look to reach the milestone in Pennsylvania versus Scranton...LeCroy has amassed 121 wins with Low-A Hagerstown, 68 wins with High-A Potomac Nationals, 376 wins with Double-A Harrisburg Senators and 84 wins with Triple-A Rochester Red Wings.

