Icemen Announce 2023 Protected List
June 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today the team's protected list of players from the 2022-23 season. This is the first of a several-step process that ECHL teams use to begin building their rosters for the 2023-24 season.
The Icemen protected a total of 26 players. The following is a complete list of players protected by the Icemen. Please note any player on an NHL or AHL contract last season may not be eligible to be placed on the protected list.
Goaltenders (1)
Charles Williams
Defensemen (10)
Jacob Friend
Tim Theocharidis
Jacob Panetta
Brandon Fortunato
Mackenzie Dwyer
Julian Kislin
Garret Cockerill
Victor Hadfield
Connor Russell
Sean Giles
Forwards (15)
Chris Grando
Matheson Iacopelli
Christopher Brown
Ara Nazarian
Luke Lynch
Derek Lodermeier
Craig Martin
Ben Hawerchuk
Nick Isaacson
Brendan Harris
Neil Robinson
Travis Howe
Paul McAvoy
Matt Salhany
Abbott Girduckis
Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:
1. Signed an SPC in 2022-23 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR
2. Signed an SPC in 2022-23, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR
3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR
4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR
5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2022-23 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR
6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.
The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.
Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2022-23.
Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2022-23.
