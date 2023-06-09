Oilers Submit Protected List to ECHL

Tulsa, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, the oldest professional sports team in Green Country, announced Friday the submission of their protected list to the ECHL for the 2023-24 season.

A protected list is not the same as a contract, nor a season-ending roster. The protected list, its requirements and the structure of protected lists are listed below.

Tulsa Oilers - Riley Morris (G), Andrew Jarvis (D), Karl Boudrias (D), Kylor Wall (D), Chris Perna (D), Cameron Supryka (D), Justin Bean (D), Mike McKee (D), Conor MacEachern (D), Jarod Hilderman (D), Benjamin Gagne (D), John Furgele (D), Alex Gilmour (F) Tristan Crozier (F), Alex Kromm (F), Tag Bertuzzi (F), Dante Zapata (F), Eddie Matsushima (F), Jackson Leef (F), Kalvyn Watson (F), Ethan Stewart (F), Dante Sheriff (F), Michael Farren (F), Brennan Blaszczak (F), Tyler Poulsen (F), Jack Doremus (F), J.C Campagna (F), Cody Milan (F), Ryley Lindgren (F), Jake Smith (F)

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish, provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2022-23 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2022-23, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2022-23 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2022-23.

The Tulsa Oilers are back for their 10th campaign in the ECHL on the road against the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday, Oct. 21 in West Valley City, Utah. The Oilers open The Rig at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 against the Cincinnati Cyclones. You can find the FULL 2023-24 Oilers schedule at https://tulsaoilers.com/2022-23-schedule/

