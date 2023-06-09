Mariners Announce 2023-24 Protected List

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners released their 2023 Protected List on Friday, containing 22 players whose ECHL rights are retained by the Mariners. The Protected List is the first phase in a three-step process, followed by the season ending roster and finally, issuing qualifying offers. The list does not include players on AHL or NHL contracts. The Protected List is as follows:

FORWARDS (14): Austin Albrecht, Cam Askew, Conner Bleackley, Tim Doherty, Mitch Fossier, Sean Gulka, Tyler Hinam, Nick Jermain, Carter Johnson, Nick Master, Mathew Santos, Pat Shea, Reid Stefanson, Chase Zieky

DEFENSEMEN (8): Gabriel Chicoine, Connor Doherty, Marc-Olivier Duquette, Nate Kallen, Cameron Morton, Owen Norton, Andrew Peski, Alden Weller

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2022-23 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2022-23, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2022-23 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 PM ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 PM ET on June 22.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2022-23.

The Mariners kick off their fifth ECHL season on October 20th, 2023 in Trois-Rivieres, QC against the Trois-Rivieres Lions, with the home opener on Saturday, October 21st at 6 PM, also against the Lions. The full schedule for the 2023-24 season, presented by Hannaford to Go, can be viewed here. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Prospective package holders can also put down a deposit or fill out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com. Single game tickets will go on sale in September.

