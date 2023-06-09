K-Wings Announce 2023 Protected List

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced the club's '2023 Protected List' on Friday.

The List includes 25 players that signed contracts with Kalamazoo prior to or during the 2022-23 season (two goaltenders, eight defensemen and 15 forwards).

Kalamazoo Wings Protected List

Goaltenders (2): Drew DeRidder & Hunter Vorva

Defensemen (8): Brendan Bushy, Connor Fedorek, Anthony Florentino, Kurt Gosselin, Justin Murray, Kyle Rhodes, Tyler Rockwell, Collin Saccoman

Forwards (15): Raymond Brice, Anthony Collins, Daniel D'Amico, David Keefer, Nick Lappin, Ayden MacDonald, James McEwan, Luke Morgan, Brad Morrison, Coale Norris, Drake Pilon, Kobe Roth, Brandon Saigeon, Aidan Spellacy, Justin Taylor

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2022-23 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2022-23, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2022-23 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2022-23.

