Cyclones Place 25 Players on Protected List

June 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced their 2023 protected list. Cyclones Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Jason Payne, has assigned 25 players to the team's protected list, consisting of 14 forwards, nine defensemen, and two goaltenders. The full protected list of players can be found below:

Forwards (14): Zack Andrusiak, Adam Berg, Matt Berry, Luka Burzan, Louie Caporusso, Cody Caron, Lincoln Griffin, James Hardie, Phil Lagunov, Lee Lapid, Matt McLeod, Patrick Polino, Justin Vaive, Brandon Yeamans

Defensemen (9): Sean Allen, Arvin Atwal, Josh Burnside, Matt Cairns, Zac Herrmann, Steven MacLean, Jake Murray, Andrew Nielsen, Jalen Smereck

Goaltenders (2): Sean Bonar, Mark Sinclair

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

Signed an SPC in 2022-23 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

Signed an SPC in 2022-23, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2022-23 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form and has not been traded or released.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.