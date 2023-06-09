Nailers Announce 2023 Protected List

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced their 2023 Protected List.

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2022-23 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2022-23, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2022-23 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

The Wheeling Nailers Protected List consists of the following 31 players:

F Justin Addamo

D Luke Bafia

G Brad Barone

F Shaw Boomhower

D Davis Bunz

F Cédric Desruisseaux

F Wyllum Deveaux

D Sebastian Dirven

D David Drake

F Tyler Drevitch

F Gianluca Esteves

D Brandon Fehd

F Trevor Gooch

F Bobby Hampton

F Cam Hausinger

F David Jankowski

F Keltie Jeri-Leon

F Matt Koopman

F Ross Krieger

F Peter Laviolette III

F Jarrett Lee

F Tanner Laderoute

F Cédric Paré

F Félix Paré

F Matthew Quercia

D Louie Roehl

D Adam Smith

F Samuel Tremblay

D Jack Van Boekel

F Patrick Watling

D Jordan Wishman

This is the first key date for ECHL teams in the 2023 offseason. The next two key dates are June 20th, when all future considerations trades must be completed, then June 22nd, when Season Ending Rosters are due.

