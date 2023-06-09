Railers Announce Protected List for 2023-24 Season

June 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) have announced the club's protected list for the 2023-24 season.

The Worcester Railers protected 21 players including:

Forwards (13):

Nick Fea

Liam Coughlin

Steve Jandric

Anthony Callin

Bobby Butler

Brent Beaudoin

Nolan Vesey

Jack Quinlivan

Quinn Ryan

Max Johnson

Adam Goodsir

Jordan Kaplan

Blake Christensen

Defensemen (8):

Noah Delmas

Ryan DaSilva

Jared Brandt

Myles McGurty

Artyom Kulakov

Christian Evers

Phil Beaulieu

Charlie Spetz

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2022-23 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2022-23, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2022-23 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2022-23.

Railers season tickets and mini plans are now on sale. Secure your seats online at RailersHC.com/tickets or call 508-365-1750.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.