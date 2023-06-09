Atlanta Gladiators Announce 2022-23 Protected Players List

June 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced its protected players list from the 2022-23 season. The list includes 23 players, consisting of 11 forwards, eight (8) defenseman, and four (4) goalies.

Defense (8): Zach Yoder, Derek Topatigh, Malcolm Hayes, Bray Crowder, Dylan Carabia, Tim Davison, Josh Thrower, Dalton Thrower

Forwards (11): Cody Sylvester, Todd Goehring, Sanghoon Shin, Ian Mackey, Michal Mrazik, Mike Pelech, Gabe Guertler, Eric Neiley, Carlos Fornaris, Michael Turner, Mitch Walinski

Goaltenders (4): Tyler Harmon, Tyler Parks, Joe Murdaca, Alex Sakellaroupolos

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2022-23 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2022-23, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2022-23 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.