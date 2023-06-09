Queen City Sportsplex Looks to Grow Cincinnati Pro & Youth Sports

June 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH - The newly formed organization, Queen City Sportsplex, LLC (QCS, LLC) has purchased SportsPlus located at 10765 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241. The venue will be renamed the Queen City Sportsplex and the organization will immediately take over the management and the day-to-day operations of the facility. Additionally, the venue has been named the Cincinnati Cyclones new practice and training camp home for the 2023-2024 season and beyond.

The facility is scheduled to undergo a multi-million dollar renovation over the next 24 months. Renovations include a new locker room for the Cyclones, an upgraded ice system, renovated locker rooms and restroom facilities, and numerous other general upgrades. It will also serve as the home of the USPHL Junior Cyclones in addition to hosting Cyclones youth camps and Cyclones Special Hockey. The venue will also serve as the home of the youth organizations: Junior Cyclones and the Cincinnati Swords. The Sportsplex currently features two ice rinks, six hardwood courts (basketball and volleyball), 3 dedicated volleyball courts, and an inline rink that doubles as four volleyball courts. Additionally the facility contains a hockey pro shop, full-service bar and restaurant, and multiple meeting spaces.

"The opportunity to oversee operations of the newly named Queen City Sportsplex is the first step in our long-term goal of growing hockey in the Greater Cincinnati community," said Cyclones Vice President and General Manager Kristin Ropp - who also serves on the Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation board and will serve as the Vice President of QCS. "Along with our Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation, this property will provide the opportunity for far more kids to simply try the game we all love so much. There is much work to be done in that space, and we are committed to doing it. It will take time to get the facility and programming to where we ultimately want it to be, but we are all devoted to seeing this to fruition. Hockey is just one aspect of our vision as we look to embrace and promote other sports such as basketball and volleyball to see athletics as a whole thrive in our community."

"Queen City Sportsplex will serve as an integral part of our team's success," said Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Jason Payne. "Professional athletes are creatures of habit. To be able to provide our players with a consistent home, both at Heritage Bank Center and now at Queen City Sportsplex, is a luxury. I look forward to coaching not only our team at this facility but developing and growing youth hockey in the greater Cincinnati area."

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.