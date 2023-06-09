Steelheads' Historic Season Ends in Game Four of Kelly Cup Finals

June 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







ESTERO, FL - The Idaho Steelheads fell by a score of 4-3 to the Florida Everblades dropping the best of seven Kelly Cup Finals series four games to none as Florida becomes just the fifth team in league history to win back-to-back postseason titles.

Idaho trailed 2-0 after the opening 20 minutes of play as Sean Josling (9th, 10th) scored two breakaway goals late in the first period, his first at 16:11 and his second at 18:56. Florida outshot Idaho 13-5 in the period.

Ryan Dmowski (10th) scored an even strength goal at 5:55 of the second period from Dawson Barteaux and Matt Register on a rebound in front to pull Idaho within one. Florida was assessed a high sticking minor at 6:45 and then a delay of game penalty at 7:19 sending the Steelheads on a five on three power-play. At 7:26 Dmowski (11th) on a one-timer from below the right circle with Owen Headrick and Patrick Kudla collecting helpers. The score read 2-2 after 40 minutes of play with Idaho outshooting Florida 18-12 in the stanza.

Just 21 seconds into the final period A.J. White (6th) scored on a rebound making it 3-2 giving Idaho their first lead of the night. Stefan Leblanc (1st) was able to tie the score at 3-3 at 4:19 and then at 7:59 Tyler Irvine (10th) gave the Everblades a 4-3 advantage. Idaho outshot Florida 12-9 in the final period.

Cam Johnson made 32 saves on 35 shots in the win while Rémi Poirier received the loss making 30 saves on 34 shots.

BOX SCORE

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Sean Josling (FLA)

2) Cam Johnson (FLA)

3) Tyler Irvine (FLA)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 1-for-5 on the power-play while Florida was 0-for-4.

- Idaho outshot Florida 35-34.

- Zane Franklin (DNP), Nick Canade (DNP), Jordan Kawaguchi (INJ), and Demetrios Koumontzis (DNP) did not play for Idaho.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and Sparklight Channel 72 and listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.