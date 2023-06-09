ECHL Mourns Loss of Utah Owner David Elmore

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL and its member teams mourn the loss and express their condolences to the family and friends of Utah Grizzlies' Governor David Elmore, who passed away at the age of 88.

Elmore was owner and founder of Elmore Sports Group, a Sports and Entertainment Company started in 1969 comprised of Minor League Baseball and Hockey teams, Facility Management Companies, Special Events and Concession Companies. David's entrepreneur spirit expanded to many companies beyond sports. He began investing in real estate in Vail, Colorado in the 1970's and expanded into travel, life insurance, hotels and manufacturing.

Elmore has owned the Grizzlies since their inception as an International Hockey League team in 1995. Utah later joined the American Hockey League in 2001, and has been a part of the ECHL since the 2005-06 season.

