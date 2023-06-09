Heartlanders Announce 2023 Protected List

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced the team's 2023 protected list Friday. The list consists of 34 players - two goaltenders, 12 defensemen and 20 forwards.

The protected list is the first key date for teams in the 2023 offseason. Iowa opens their third ECHL season at Xtream Arena on Friday, October 20 at 7:05 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush. Season ticket memberships, mini-plans, partial plans and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season by visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets and by calling 319-569-4625.

The next two key dates are June 20, when all future considerations trades must be completed, and June 22, when teams must submit their season-ending rosters.

2023 Protected List:

Goaltenders (2): Mitch Benson, Sean Kuhn

Defensemen (12): Brendan Less, Bo Hanson, Kevin McKernan, Chris Lipe, Nolan Orzeck, Justin Wells, Tommy Parran, Riese Zmolek, Dylan Robinson, Jared Kucharek, Clayton Phillips, Jake Linhart

Forwards (20): Tommy Parrottino, Tyler Busch, Steven Leonard, Tanner MacMaster, Carson Denomie, Brendan Robbins, Austin Eastman, Justin Michaelian, Zach White, Alec Broetzman, Yuki Miura, Jake Durflinger, Michael Pastujov, James Sanchez, Nick Nardella, Jesse Jacques, Nick Campoli, Matthew Boucher, Mason McCarty, Guus van Nes

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2022-23 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2022-23, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2022-23 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22. Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2022-23.

