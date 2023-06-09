ECHL Transactions - June 9
June 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, June 9, 2023:
Idaho:
Add Zach Walker, F activated from reserve
Delete Zane Franklin, F placed on reserve
