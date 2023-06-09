Ghost Pirates Announce 2023 Protected List

SAVANNAH, GA - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today their Protected List of players following the 2022-23 season. Ten (10) players on Savannah's Protected List qualify for rookie status, and three (3) qualify for veteran status in 2023-24. The following 24 players have been placed on the Ghost Pirates' Protected List:

GOALTENDERS (1)

Michael Bullion

DEFENSEMEN (8)

Matt Brassard, Tristan Thompson, Nolan Valleau, Carter Long,

Nick Tuzzolino, Elijah Vilio, Will Riedell, Noah Carroll

FORWARDS (15)

Colin Doyle, Max Kaufman, Troy Lajeunesse, Brent Pedersen, Cole Stallard,

Vincent Marleau, Jett Jones, Ross Armour, Spencer Naas, Logan Drevitch,

Tristan Ashbrook, Spencer Dorowicz, Marshall Moise, Tyler Adams, Dylan Sadowy

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2022-23 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2022-23, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2022-23 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2022-23.

