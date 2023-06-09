Admirals Submit Protected List to ECHL

Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club announced their Protected List on Friday. The team has included 25 players on its Protected List, which includes 16 forwards and nine defensemen.

Norfolk Admirals Protected List

FORWARDS (16): Nico Blachman, Brian Bowen, Regen Cavanagh, Gueorgui Feduolov, Ryan Foss, Chase Harwell, Colton Heffley, Danny Katic, Griffin Lunn, Darren McCormick, Marly Quince, Mathieu Roy, Tanner Schachle, Denis Smirnov, Stepan Timofeyev, Alex Tonge

DEFENSEMEN (9): Justin Allen, Callum Fryer, Christian Hausinger, DJ King, Darick Louis-Jean, Josh McDougall, Carson Musser, Alex Pommerville, Ian White

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2022-23 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2022-23, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2022-23 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2022-23.

The Admirals will open the 2023-24 season on Friday, October 20 in Savannah against the Ghost Pirates. The home opener will take place on Wednesday, October 25 when the Admirals take on the Worcester Railers. The full schedule can be seen HERE. Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are ON SALE NOW. These packages come with flexible payment options and exclusive member benefits that include 28% off tickets, 15% off merch, your choice of seat for all home games, and the Never Wasted Ticket Program!

