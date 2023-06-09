Everblades Look to Win It All in Game Four
June 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades can defend the crown with a win in Game Four of the Kelly Cup Finals on Friday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m at Hertz Arena.
Florida holds a 3-0 series lead thanks to Cam Johnson's 23-save shutout in a 1-0 win in Game Three. Johnson's shutout was the eighth of his career, bringing him to a tie with Riley Gill for the most in ECHL playoffs history.
Will Calverley scored the game's only goal late in the second period off a feed from Blake Winiecki. Calverley goal marked the first time the Florida Everblades opened the scoring in the Finals.
This was just the second time Idaho has been shutout in the playoffs, with their last goalless game coming in Game One of Round One, a 3-0 loss to the Utah Grizzlies.
Remi Poirier made 27 saves in his first game of the postseason after Adam Scheel started the first 18 games for the Steelheads. Florida has outshot Idaho in all three games in the series.
Florida has won both of its previous championships on home ice. This is the first time the Idaho Steelheads have faced elimination in the playoffs this year.
The first 5,000 fans through the doors will receive a rally towel, courtesy of Lexus. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.
