Hunter Fejes Signs with Solar Bears for 2018-19

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have agreed to terms with forward Hunter Fejes for the 2018-19 season.

Fejes (FEE-jiss), 24, joins Orlando following a brief stint in training camp with the Manitoba Moose of the AHL. Fejes returns for his first full season with the Solar Bears, after he was acquired on Jan. 2 from the Wheeling Nailers in exchange for Chris Francis, Michael Turner and a future consideration. In 35 regular season games with Orlando, the 6-foot-1, 192-pound forward recorded 32 points (14g-18a) and 47 penalty minutes.

Following his acquisition, the Solar Bears posted a 20-12-2-1 record with Fejes in the lineup, and a 10-0-0-0 record when he scored at least one goal. Fejes' 32 points also led Orlando in scoring after his arrival.

In the 2018 postseason, Fejes led the Solar Bears in playoff scoring, notching nine points (3g-6a) and seven penalty minutes in nine matches as Orlando advanced to the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the first time in franchise history. Two of his playoff goals were also game-winners.

In 148 career pro games, the Anchorage, Alaska native has collected 102 points (49g-53a) and 128 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, Fejes played at Colorado College for four seasons, amassing 56 points (26g-30a) and 95 penalty minutes in 138 games with the Tigers program.

Fejes was a sixth-round selection of the Phoenix Coyotes (#178 overall) in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

