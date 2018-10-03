Toss a Tomato, Win Some Dough

October 3, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners have partnered with Backyard Farms and Portland Pie Company on a second intermission promotion that will give fans a chance to win cash and raise money for a good cause.

Backyard Farms is the largest grower of year-round tomatoes in New England. "Toss a Tomato, Win Some Dough" follows the same premise as the popular in-game promotion, "chuck-a-puck." Instead of foam pucks, fans will buy individually numbered tomato-shaped stress balls ($1 each or $5 for six) from a table in the concourse, and get set to toss them onto the ice when the promotion begins. A portion of tomato ball sales will benefit the Good Shepherd Food Bank.

"Toss a Tomato is a great example of mixing fun with community at Mariners games," said Adam Goldberg, Mariners VP of Business Operations. "It is great to work with both Portland Pie Company and Backyard Farms on this fun promotion at each Mariners home game. It is going to be great seeing those tomatoes fly during the 2nd intermission and knowing they helped the Good Shepherd Food Bank."

The center ice target will have three tiers, with the grand-prize goal of landing a tomato on the center dot. At the sound of the siren, fans will toss their tomatoes onto the ice. If a tomato lands in the center dot, the fan who threw it wins half of the proceeds collected that game. If no tomato lands on the center dot, the closest one will be deemed the grand prize winner. The second-tier green circle winners will receive a free dine-in pizza at a Maine or Manchester, NH Portland Pie location. Fans who land their tomato balls in the outer red circle, receive a coupon for a free box of Backyard Farms cocktail tomatoes.

"The 'Toss a Tomato, Win Some Dough' promotion is sure to be an entertaining in-game contest for hockey fans, but the real winner is Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine, which stands to receive thousands of dollars from this promotion over the course of thirty-six home games," said Jim Darroch, Backyard Farms' Director of Marketing. "We're also excited to be a part of the inaugural season of the Maine Mariners and to partner with Portland Pie Company who uses our tomatoes in all of their amazing dishes. It's a win/win/win."

Jeff Perkins, Owner and CEO of Portland Pie is equally enthusiastic about the season-long promotion. "At Portland Pie Company, we pride ourselves on providing the freshest food possible at our six stores in Maine while doing everything we can to help neighbors who are struggling to feed their families," Perkins said. "It's a lighthearted promotion for sure, but we hope it shines a light on the serious food insecurity problem in our state and the great work Good Shepherd Food Bank is doing to solve it."

Each year, Good Shepherd Food Bank provides more than 24 million meals to Mainers in need through its various programs and partner agencies throughout the state. Its new Hampden distribution center is a critical component of the Food Bank's goal of providing enough food to fully meet the need for hunger relief in the state. Funds from this promotion will support an ongoing capital campaign, which is dedicated to funding the renovation of the Hampden facility to enable more efficient distribution of food throughout central, northern, and eastern Maine.

The Mariners home opener is Saturday, October 13th at the Cross Insurance Arena against the Adirondack Thunder at 6:00 PM. The Mariners are ECHL affiliate of the New York Rangers. The ECHL is the premier AA hockey league in the United States. Single game tickets can be purchased online at www.MarinersOfMaine.com, by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling the box office at (207) 775-3458. For full or half season plans, flex packs, 5-game plans, or group tickets, call 833-GO-MAINE.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 3, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.