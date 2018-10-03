Comets Assign Three More to Kalamazoo, Two Others Return from Camp

Kalamazoo, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, ECHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, announced that forwards Brendan Bradley, Kyle Thomas, and defenseman Brandon Anselmini have been assigned to Kalamazoo from Utica. In addition goaltender Jake Hildebrand and defenseman Tyler Ganly have been returned to the team after being released from their tryouts with the Comets.

Bradley, 26, spent the majority of his rookie season in Kalamazoo leading the team in assists (38) and finishing third in points (53). He also made his AHL debut last season, skating in two regular season games and seven playoff games for the Syracuse Crunch.

Thomas, who played last season with the Utah Grizzlies and San Diego Gulls, is in his sixth professional season. The forward is averaging just under a point per game (0.8 ppg) during his time in the ECHL, having netted 160 points (59g, 101a) in 199 games. Thomas' best season came during the 2016-17 season with the Fort Wayne Komets, when he tallied 69 points in 58 games.

Anselmini heads to Kalamazoo after appearing in 36 games between the Indy Fuel and Rockford IceHogs last season. The defenseman is in his third professional season, having skated in 96 professional games between the AHL and ECHL. Prior to turning pro, Anselmini played college hockey at Ferris State University.

Ganly and Hildebrand, both signed by the K-Wings this summer, have been returned to the team after attending training camp on a tryout with the Comets. In addition the K-Wings have released goaltender David DeSander from his tryout.

These moves give the Wings 26 players on their training camp roster.

The K-Wings will play a pair of preseason games on October 5 and 6 against Toledo. Friday, October 5 the teams will face off at Wings Event Center. Puck drop is set for 7:30 pm, with tickets only $5.

