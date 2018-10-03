Defenseman Kelly Summers Added to Thunder Roster

Glens Falls, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that it has signed defenseman Kelly Summers to an ECHL contract for the 2018-2019 season.

Summers, 22, joins the Thunder after spending the last four years at Clarkson University in Potsdam, NY. The 6-foot-1 defenseman tallied 71 total points (18g-53a) in 149 games over the course of his Golden Knights career. Summers did not miss a game over the past two seasons and led all Clarkson blueliners in scoring during his senior campaign with 30 points (6g-24a) from 40 games played.

Prior to coming stateside, the Golden Lake, Ontario native skated two seasons with the Carleton Place Canadians of the Central Canada Hockey League. Summers posted 93 points (30g-63a) in just 105 games of action, adding an additional 15 points over the course of two postseason runs.

Summers was a 7th round draft pick of the Ottawa Senators, No. 189 overall, in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

