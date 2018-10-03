High-Scoring Krushelnyski Loaned to Royals

October 3, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Wednesday forward Alex Krushelynski has been returned on loan to Reading from Lehigh Valley. Krushelnyski signed an AHL contract with the Phantoms this offseason.

Preparing to enter his second season in the Flyers organization, Krushelnyski split last campaign with the Royals and Lehigh Valley. He was named to the 2018 ECHL CCM All-Star Classic and compiled 13 goals and 27 points in 24 games for Reading last campaign. In Lehigh Valley, the native of Bloomfield Hills, MI tallied three goals and nine points in 37 games. In the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs, Krushelnyski scored the game-winning goal in the longest contest in AHL history during the 5th OT of Game 4 of the Atlantic Division Finals to give Lehigh Valley a 2-1 win over the Charlotte Checkers.

Reading has sixteen forwards in training camp, nine of whom skated with Reading last season.

Training Camp Roster

Forwards (16): #3 Chris McCarthy, #9 Brayden Low, #12 Steven Swavely, #14 Adam Schmidt, #16 Cody Brown (PTO), #17 Michael Huntebrinker, #18 Tyler Brown, #19 Alex Krushelnyski, #21 Frankie DiChiara, #24 Bo Pieper, #28 Brian Morgan, #29 Jack Riley, #61 Dillan Fox, #23 Garrett Mitchell (PTO), #77 Shane Walsh, #86 Josh MacDonald

Defensemen (9): #2 Ilya Nekolenko, #5 Chris Lijdsman (PTO), #6 Dan Milan, #7 #11 Charlie Vasaturo, #13 Don Olivieri (PTO), #20 Anthony Cortese, #43 Frank Hora, Steven Johnson (not assigned number)

Goaltenders (2): #1 Troy Passingham (PTO), #41 Will King

In his ECHL career, the left-handed shot has scored 62 goals and 161 points in 169 career games. Krushelnyski stands 6-foot and weighs 183 pounds.

Reading's first preseason game is in Glens Falls, NY Friday at 7:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack. Saturday at 7:00 p.m., the Royals complete the preseason at Santander Arena vs. Adirondack, with free admission to all those that donate a canned food item.

Single-game tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com and the Weidenhammer Box Office at Santander Arena. Visit the Royals offices at Santander Arena between 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday for tickets or call 610-898-7825.

Opening Weekend, presented by Met-Ed

Season Opener: Sat., Oct. 13, 7:00 p.m.

Block party 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Food and drinks available | Performance by the Uptown Band | Attempt at setting the World Record for most cowbells played at a time | Cowbell giveaway (first 6,500 fans) | Red carpet introduction for the players

Philadelphia Eagles Legends Night (Vince Papale and Bill Bergey): Oct. 14, 5:00 p.m.

Pregame tailgate 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. | Appearance by Eagles legends Vince Papale and Bill Bergey | National cornhole tournament

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 3, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.