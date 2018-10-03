Grizzlies Add Herbert and Anderson to Roster

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have added defenseman Josh Anderson, who has been reassigned by the Avalanche to the Grizzlies as well as forward Caleb Herbert, who was released from an AHL PTO.

Anderson, 20, was a 3rd round pick (71st overall) by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. Anderson played with both the Swift Current Broncos and Prince George Cougars in the 2017-18 season. Anderson played 4 plus seasons with Prince George.

Herbert was acquired by the Grizzlies in an offseason trade from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for Michael Pelech and Travis Howe. Herbert led Greenville in scoring last year with 24 goals and 28 assists for 52 points in only 38 games as he also played 23 games in the AHL with Hartford, San Jose and Utica. The 26-year-old Minnesota native has 102 points in 108 career ECHL games with 57 goals and 45 assists. He's played in 103 AHL games with 12 goals and 15 assists. He was drafted by the Washington Capitals in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

The Grizzlies play a preseason game at Maverik Center on October 5th against the Idaho Steelheads. Tickets are just $10 for the game. Opening weekend for the Grizzlies is October 12th and 13th against Rapid City. 7 p.m. face-off for both games.

