Details for Home Intrasquad Preseason Game Announced

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Wednesday the full details for the preseason Intrasquad game at the Duluth IceForum on Sunday, October 7th at 5:00 pm.

The game will feature two rosters made up entirely of Gladiators players. The teams will play two normally timed periods of 20 minutes followed by an extended 3-on-3 overtime session and shootout, regardless of the score. After the game has concluded, the entire team will take part in an autograph session for the fans in attendance.

"We want one last chance to see the guys on our roster play, while at the same time creating an entertaining event for the fans," said Head Coach Jeff Pyle. "It should be a really fun experience for all involved, but don't expect the guys to take it easy. We have fierce competition for spots on our roster which is going to lead to some great and intense hockey."

As in year's past, the game will be an opportunity for ticket holders to pick up their ticket cards for the upcoming season. Entry to the event will be a $5 donation to the SIHA Foundation to help youth hockey coaches education. Doors will open at 4:00 pm for those looking to get their ticket cards early and purchase new merchandise that will be set up on the main lobby of the IceForum.

The Breakaway Grill VIP ticket is back. This offer includes prime seating in the upstairs bar overlooking the rink, full buffet and one drink tickets for beer or wine for only $30. Fans who would like to take advantage of the VIP experience need to RSVP by emailing their Gladiators ticket rep or hockey@atlantagladiators.com. Attendance will be given on a first-come-first-serve basis, and space is limited. CLICK HERE for the full buffet menu.

Although it's not a requirement to do so and walk-ups are welcome, the Gladiators ask all fans who plan on attending to RSVP prior to the event by emailing hockey@AtlantaGladiators.com.

The 16th season of Atlanta Gladiators hockey begins at the Infinite Energy Arena on Friday, October 19th against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:35 PM. For ticket information, visit the official team website at www.atlantagladiators.com or call the main office line at 770-497-5100.

The Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league. All home games are played at the 10,867-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth - where parking is always free. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for affordable and family-friendly sports entertainment and consistently ranked as one of the top "Things To Do" in the Atlanta area and across the North Georgia region.

