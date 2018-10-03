Mavs Intrasquad Scrimmage Sees Team Black Win in a Shootout

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks held their annual intrasquad game Wednesday night, with Team Black emerging with a 3-2 victory over Team White at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

Team Black jumped on top with two goals in the first period, Corey Durocher and Justin Breton finding twine in the opening frame.

John Schiavo answered back for the White squad in the second period, roofing a nice feed from Connor Graham to cut the deficit in half.

The White side evened up the score last in the third with just 3:15 left, last season's ECHL leader for power play goals Jared VanWormer lighting the lamp on the man-advantage to push the game to a winner-take-all shootout, won by Team Black.

The Mavericks will hit the road for a pair of exhibition contests against the Allen Americans on Friday, Oct. 5 and Saturday, Oct. 6 and will begin their 10th season on Friday, Oct. 12 when they host Allen at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

