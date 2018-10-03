Solar Bears Announce 2018-19 Promotional Schedule
October 3, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced their Promotional Schedule for the 2018-19 regular season, presented by XYMOPrint, ahead of their season-opening game against the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.
The list of the Solar Bears 2018-19 Promotional Schedule can be found below. Please note that additional promotions and giveaways may be announced throughout the season.
All promotions, theme nights, giveaways, game dates and times are subject to change.
Saturday, Oct. 13 - 7 p.m. vs. Atlanta Gladiators
Opening Night / Thunder Sticks Giveaway
Friday, Oct. 26 - 7 p.m. vs. Florida Everblades
Boo with the Bears, presented by Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic / Trick-or-Treating on concourse / Costume Contest / Skeleton Jersey
Tuesday, Nov. 6 - 10:30 a.m. vs. Jacksonville Icemen
School Day Game / Shades' Birthday / Special 10:30 a.m. start time
Wednesday, Nov. 21 - 7 p.m. vs. South Carolina Stingrays
Wine Down Wednesday / $5 Wine Specials
Friday, Nov. 23 - 7 p.m. vs. Newfoundland Growlers
Kids Weekend / Marvel Night / Fan Fest on Church Street / Black Panther Jersey
Saturday, Nov. 24 - 7 p.m. vs. Newfoundland Growlers
Kids Weekend / Star Wars Night / Fan Fest on Church Street
Saturday, Dec. 1 - 7 p.m. vs. Norfolk Admirals
Alzheimer's Awareness Night presented by Bioclinica Research and sponsored by Brown Builders Supply / Alzheimer's Awareness Jersey
Thursday, Dec. 20 - 7 p.m. vs. Florida Everblades
Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light / $5 Beer Specials
Friday, Dec. 21 - 7 p.m. vs. Florida Everblades
Teddy Bear Toss / Gift of Sight Night presented by Hunter Vision / Ugly Sweater Jersey
Wednesday, Jan. 2 - 7 p.m. vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Wine Down Wednesday / $5 Wine Specials
Saturday, Jan. 5 - 7 p.m. vs. South Carolina Stingrays
Florida Hockey Weekend presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson / Lightning Night / Celebrity Classic Game
Sunday, Jan. 6 - 1:30 p.m. vs. South Carolina Stingrays
Florida Hockey Weekend presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson / UCF vs. USF Post-game / Wedding Expo
Wednesday, Feb. 6 - 7 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Icemen
Wine Down Wednesday / $5 Wine Specials
Friday, Feb. 8 - 7 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Icemen
80s Night / Costume Contest
Friday, Feb. 15 - 7 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Icemen
Single & Mingle Night
Thursday, Feb. 21 - 7 p.m. vs. Norfolk Admirals
Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light / $5 Beer Specials
Saturday, Feb. 23 - 7 p.m. vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend presented by XYMOPrint / Hockey Fights Cancer Jersey
Sunday, Feb. 24 - 1:30 p.m. vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend presented by XYMOPrint / Relay for Life on Church Street / Hockey Fights Cancer Jersey
Wednesday, Feb. 27 - 7 p.m. vs. Florida Everblades
Wine Down Wednesday / $5 Wine Specials
Saturday, March 2 - 7 p.m. vs. Florida Everblades
Military Appreciation Night presented by Hunter Vision / Military Appreciation Jersey
Wednesday, March 13 - 7 p.m. vs. Florida Everblades
Wine Down Wednesday / $5 Wine Specials
Saturday, March 16 - 7 p.m. vs. Idaho Steelheads
First Responders Appreciation / Guns n' Hoses Charity Game / First Responders Jersey
Tuesday, March 19 - 12 p.m. vs. Idaho Steelheads
Hooky for Hockey / Special 12 p.m. Start Time
Thursday, March 21 - 7 p.m. vs. Atlanta Gladiators
Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light / $5 Beer Specials
Thursday, April 4 - 7 p.m. vs. Atlanta Gladiators
Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light / $5 Beer Specials
Sunday, April 7 - 3 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Icemen
Fan Appreciation Night / Shirt Off Players Back Ceremony
Click here for a printable version of the Solar Bears 2018-19 promotional schedule.
Home Preseason Game at RDV:
The Solar Bears will host a preseason game against the South Carolina Stingrays on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 12:30 p.m. at the RDV Sportsplex Ice Den. Attendees will have the opportunity to give back to the Central Florida Hockey Club. While admission to the game is free, the Solar Bears will be accepting donations at the door to benefit CFHC. During the game, fans will also have the opportunity to bid on a Tampa Bay Lightning Ultimate Experience Package that includes a meet-and-greet with Hockey Hall of Famer Dave Andreychuk and much more to benefit the CFHC.
Fans who are unable to attend the preseason game can still watchfor free at DSPNLive.com.
2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:
Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale! Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.
2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:
Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.
