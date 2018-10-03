Solar Bears Announce 2018-19 Promotional Schedule

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced their Promotional Schedule for the 2018-19 regular season, presented by XYMOPrint, ahead of their season-opening game against the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.

The list of the Solar Bears 2018-19 Promotional Schedule can be found below. Please note that additional promotions and giveaways may be announced throughout the season.

All promotions, theme nights, giveaways, game dates and times are subject to change.

Saturday, Oct. 13 - 7 p.m. vs. Atlanta Gladiators

Opening Night / Thunder Sticks Giveaway

Friday, Oct. 26 - 7 p.m. vs. Florida Everblades

Boo with the Bears, presented by Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic / Trick-or-Treating on concourse / Costume Contest / Skeleton Jersey

Tuesday, Nov. 6 - 10:30 a.m. vs. Jacksonville Icemen

School Day Game / Shades' Birthday / Special 10:30 a.m. start time

Wednesday, Nov. 21 - 7 p.m. vs. South Carolina Stingrays

Wine Down Wednesday / $5 Wine Specials

Friday, Nov. 23 - 7 p.m. vs. Newfoundland Growlers

Kids Weekend / Marvel Night / Fan Fest on Church Street / Black Panther Jersey

Saturday, Nov. 24 - 7 p.m. vs. Newfoundland Growlers

Kids Weekend / Star Wars Night / Fan Fest on Church Street

Saturday, Dec. 1 - 7 p.m. vs. Norfolk Admirals

Alzheimer's Awareness Night presented by Bioclinica Research and sponsored by Brown Builders Supply / Alzheimer's Awareness Jersey

Thursday, Dec. 20 - 7 p.m. vs. Florida Everblades

Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light / $5 Beer Specials

Friday, Dec. 21 - 7 p.m. vs. Florida Everblades

Teddy Bear Toss / Gift of Sight Night presented by Hunter Vision / Ugly Sweater Jersey

Wednesday, Jan. 2 - 7 p.m. vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Wine Down Wednesday / $5 Wine Specials

Saturday, Jan. 5 - 7 p.m. vs. South Carolina Stingrays

Florida Hockey Weekend presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson / Lightning Night / Celebrity Classic Game

Sunday, Jan. 6 - 1:30 p.m. vs. South Carolina Stingrays

Florida Hockey Weekend presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson / UCF vs. USF Post-game / Wedding Expo

Wednesday, Feb. 6 - 7 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Wine Down Wednesday / $5 Wine Specials

Friday, Feb. 8 - 7 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Icemen

80s Night / Costume Contest

Friday, Feb. 15 - 7 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Single & Mingle Night

Thursday, Feb. 21 - 7 p.m. vs. Norfolk Admirals

Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light / $5 Beer Specials

Saturday, Feb. 23 - 7 p.m. vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend presented by XYMOPrint / Hockey Fights Cancer Jersey

Sunday, Feb. 24 - 1:30 p.m. vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend presented by XYMOPrint / Relay for Life on Church Street / Hockey Fights Cancer Jersey

Wednesday, Feb. 27 - 7 p.m. vs. Florida Everblades

Wine Down Wednesday / $5 Wine Specials

Saturday, March 2 - 7 p.m. vs. Florida Everblades

Military Appreciation Night presented by Hunter Vision / Military Appreciation Jersey

Wednesday, March 13 - 7 p.m. vs. Florida Everblades

Wine Down Wednesday / $5 Wine Specials

Saturday, March 16 - 7 p.m. vs. Idaho Steelheads

First Responders Appreciation / Guns n' Hoses Charity Game / First Responders Jersey

Tuesday, March 19 - 12 p.m. vs. Idaho Steelheads

Hooky for Hockey / Special 12 p.m. Start Time

Thursday, March 21 - 7 p.m. vs. Atlanta Gladiators

Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light / $5 Beer Specials

Thursday, April 4 - 7 p.m. vs. Atlanta Gladiators

Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light / $5 Beer Specials

Sunday, April 7 - 3 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Fan Appreciation Night / Shirt Off Players Back Ceremony

Click here for a printable version of the Solar Bears 2018-19 promotional schedule.

Home Preseason Game at RDV:

The Solar Bears will host a preseason game against the South Carolina Stingrays on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 12:30 p.m. at the RDV Sportsplex Ice Den. Attendees will have the opportunity to give back to the Central Florida Hockey Club. While admission to the game is free, the Solar Bears will be accepting donations at the door to benefit CFHC. During the game, fans will also have the opportunity to bid on a Tampa Bay Lightning Ultimate Experience Package that includes a meet-and-greet with Hockey Hall of Famer Dave Andreychuk and much more to benefit the CFHC.

Fans who are unable to attend the preseason game can still watchfor free at DSPNLive.com.

2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:

Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale! Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:

Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

