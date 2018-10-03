Rockford Assigns Goaltender Matt Tomkins to Fuel

INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that they have goaltender Matt Tomkins to the ECHL's Indy Fuel. Additionally, the Fuel have reduced their 2018 training roster by four players ahead of their preseason doubleheader this Friday and Saturday. Forward Tyler Whitney has been released from his 2018-19 ECHL contract, while forwards Jamie Hill and Tim Perks, and goaltender Tyler Green have been released from their tryout agreements.

Tomkins, 24, enters his second season in the Blackhawks organization, after signing a one-year contract extension with the IceHogs in June. The 6-foot-3, 206-pound netminder split the 2017-18 season between Indy and Rockford, posting an 11-9-2 record, a .912 save percentage and a 3.47 goals against average in 25 appearances with the Fuel. Tomkins picked up his first ECHL victory in his professional debut on Oct. 21, 2017, helping Indy to a 3-2 shootout win over the Tulsa Oilers. The native of Sherwood Park, Alberta earned ECHL Goaltender of the Week honors the week of Dec. 4-10, after stopping 88 of 91 shots over a pair of Fuel victories.

In addition to his time with Indy, Tomkins saw action in eight AHL games with Rockford, logging a 1-4-2 record, a 4.04 goals against average and .871 save percentage. Prior to turning pro, the seventh-round selection of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft (No. 199 overall) played four seasons with Ohio State University. In 67 career NCAA games with the Buckeyes, Tomkins posted a 28-26-7 record, along with three shutouts, a 3.03 goals against average and a .898 save percentage.

The Fuel's preseason roster now sits at 29 players; consisting of 17 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders. Indy opens its exhibition schedule at Indiana Farmers Coliseum at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 5, before completing the home-and-home series in Fort Wayne at 7:30 on Saturday, Oct. 6.

In celebration of the the Fuel's 5th anniversary season, tickets for Friday's preseason game are available for only $5 at IndyFuelHockey.com. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a free magnet schedule courtesy of IBEW Local #481. Seats can also be purchased by visiting the Indiana Farmers Coliseum box office.

