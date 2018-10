ECHL Transactions - October 3

October 3, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions as for Wednesday, October 3, 2018:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Atlanta:

Matt Harrington, F

Hunter Stewart, F

Robbie Hall, D

Indy:

Tim Perks, F

Tyler Green, G

Jamie Hill, F

Utah:

Erik Soderlund, D/F

Wichita:

Kodi Schwarz, D

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Tyler Whitney, F

Kansas City:

Eric Freschi, F

Tulsa:

Chad Thibodeau, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Kelly Summers, D signed contract, added to training camp roster

Allen:

Add Jordy Stallard, F signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Add Josh Atkinson, D added to training camp roster

Add Tate Olson, D added to training camp roster

Add Alex Breton, D added to training camp roster

Add Dante Salituro, F assigned from Iowa by Minnesota

Delete Danny Moynihan, F suspended by team

Atlanta:

Add Tyler Deresky, F added to training camp roster

Add Tyler Moy, F assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville

Add Carl Persson, F assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville

Add Brett McKenzie, F assigned by Providence

Add Olivier Galipeau, D assigned by Providence

Brampton:

Add Filip Gustavsson, G assigned from Belleville by Ottawa

Add Ryan Scarfo, F assigned by Belleville

Cincinnati:

Add Arvin Atwal, D assigned by Rochester

Florida:

Delete Matt Finn, D loaned to Grand Rapids

Fort Wayne:

Add Marco Roy, F added to training camp roster

Idaho:

Add Brad McClure, F assigned by Texas

Add Spencer Naas, F assigned by Texas

Add Nolan Gluchowski, D assigned by Texas

Add Ondrej Vala, D assigned from Texas by Dallas

Delete Chris Martenet, D recalled to Texas by Dallas

Delete Kale Kessy, F loaned to Manitoba

Indy:

Add Matt Tomkins, G assigned by Rockford

Jacksonville:

Add Tanner Jaillet, G assigned by Manitoba

Add Simon Bourque, D assigned from Manitoba by Winnipeg

Newfoundland:

Add Kristian Pospisil, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Roberts Locans, F added to training camp roster

Orlando:

Add Hunter Fejes, F signed contract, added to training camp roster

Reading:

Add Josh MacDonald, F added to training camp roster

Add Jack Riley, F added to training camp roster

Add Angus Redmond, G assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

South Carolina:

Add Parker Milner, G assigned by Hershey

Add Adam Morrison, G assigned by Hershey

Wheeling:

Add Renars Krastenbergs, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Johnny Austin, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 3, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.