Admirals Acquire Forward Jake Wood
October 3, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, ECHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced Wednesday that the team has acquired forward Jake Wood off of waivers.
Wood, 25, joins the Admirals after recording four points (1g, 3a) in 19 games played with the Manchester Monarchs last season. In addition, Wood also appeared in 17 games with the Fayetteville Marksmen (SPHL) logging a balanced six points (3g, 3a). The 5-8, 172-pound forward totaled 30 points (15g, 15a) with 213 penalty minutes in 121 games during his four-year collegiate career at R.I.T. from 2013-2017.
The Admirals open their 30th Anniversary Season on October 13 at home against the Wheeling Nailers. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. Full and partial season ticket plans are now available by visiting NorfolkAdmirals.com or by calling the Admirals office at (757) 640-1212.
