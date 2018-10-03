Warrior Hockey Named "Official Protective Wear Provider of the ECHL"

October 3, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that Warrior Hockey has been named the "Official Protective Wear Provider of the ECHL" beginning with the 2018-19 Season.

As part of the agreement, Warrior Hockey will continue to provide protective wear to all ECHL teams and present the ECHL Goaltender of the Month award, in addition to sponsoring the Save of the Year, where fans will be encouraged to vote for the top save of the upcoming season.

"Warrior has been a great partner in providing our players with performance and protective gear through various programs over the years," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "We look forward to continuing the relationship and the great service they provide our clubs."

"As an industry leader in the sport, it's important for Warrior to partner with the best pro hockey organizations in the world," said John Gregory, Director of Global Marketing at Warrior. "The ECHL consistently puts out an exceptional product, and we couldn't be more excited to support the league and its players as the Official Protective Gear partner for the coming season."

