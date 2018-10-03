Everblades Agree to Terms with Forward Adam Gilmour

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades President and General Manager Craig Brush and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced that forward Adam Gilmour has agreed to terms with the team for the 2018-19 season.

A fourth-round, 98th overall pick by the Minnesota Wild in the 2012 NHL Draft, Gilmour, 24, brings American Hockey League experience to the 'Blades roster along with three years of NCAA Division I experience.

Due to an injury that kept him out for the entire 2017-18 season, Gilmour most recently played during the 2016-17 season, his first full year of professional hockey. The Albany, New York, native suited up in 52 games for the AHL's Iowa Wild that year, registering 10 points on four goals and six assists. He also saw ice time in 11 games for the ECHL's Quad City Mallards, posting eight points (3 G, 5 A) in that stretch. Gilmour made his professional debut in the 2015-16 campaign, playing a pair of games for Iowa.

A 6-foot-4, 183-pound center, Gilmour played three years of college hockey with Boston College before turning professional. He did not miss a game in his college career and recorded at least 20 points in each of his three seasons, finishing with 73 points (28 G, 45 A) in 119 games in an Eagles' sweater. In his sophomore season, Gilmour tabbed a career-high 27 points (9 G, 18 A) to finish second on the Eagles in scoring.

Gilmour, a right-handed shot, played three seasons of prep hockey, including one with Thayer Academy and two with Noble & Greenough School, before playing one season of junior hockey with the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the USHL.

