Join Us Tomorrow for a Free Preseason Game at RDV

The Solar Bears will host a preseason game against the South Carolina Stingrays on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 12:30 p.m. at the RDV Sportsplex Ice Den. Attendees will have the opportunity to give back to the Central Florida Hockey Club. While admission to the game is free, the Solar Bears will be accepting donations at the door to benefit CFHC.

During the game, fans will also have the opportunity to bid on a Tampa Bay Lightning Ultimate Experience Package that includes a meet-and-greet with Hockey Hall of Famer Dave Andreychuk and much more to benefit the CFHC.

Fans who are unable to attend Thursday's preseason game can still watch for free on DSPNLive.com.

