Monarchs Announce Training Camp Roster

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings, announced today the roster and schedule for the club's 2018-19 training camp.

The Monarchs training camp roster consists of 11 returning players from the 2017-18 season, including goaltender Charles Williams, who played in 51 games, including the playoffs, last season for the Monarchs. Five of the six defenseman in camp will also be returning from the 2017-18 Monarchs team.

Manchester Monarchs 2018-19 Training Camp Roster

Goaltenders - 2:

Charles Williams, G

Chris Driedger, G

Defensemen - 6:

Colton Saucerman

David Kolomatis

Eric Schurhamer

Chris Carlisle

Rob Hamilton

Craig Wyszomirski

Forwards - 11:

Nic Pierog, F

Cory Ward, F

Michael Doherty, F

Joe Sullivan, F

Gasper Kopitar, F

Tony Cameranesi, F

Sam Kurker, F

Zeb Knutson, F

Nick Moutrey, F

Thomas Clayton, F

Brendan Collier, F

Training camp will begin Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. at St. Anselm College. The entire training camp schedule can be found below, with all practices being held at St. Anselm College.

Manchester Monarchs 2018-19 Training Camp Schedule

Wednesday, October 3 - 10 a.m. Practice

Thursday, October 4 - 10 a.m. Practice

Friday, October 5 - 10 a.m. Practice

Saturday, October 6 - 1 p.m. Practice

Sunday, October 7 - 4:35 p.m. Preseason Game vs Maine Mariners at the Rinks at Exeter

The Monarchs open the season on the road against the Brampton Beast on Oct. 13, before returning home on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. to face the Newfoundland Growlers. For tickets to Opening Night, Season Memberships and group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.

