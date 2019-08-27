Hot Rods and Cubs Postponed on Tuesday Night

August 27, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release





Bowling Green, KY - Tuesday night's game between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and South Bend Cubs was postponed due to rain. Tickets for Tuesday's contest can be used for any remaining 2019 regular season Hot Rods home game.

At a date and time to be determined, the contest will be made up at a later date during the final series of the season in South Bend.

Tomorrow will be Wacky Wednesday, featuring free carousel rides, speed pitch, and homer hole, as well as other wacky fun. It's also the last regular season home game that Bowling Green will play as the Hot Rods. Fans can catch all the action with Shawn Murnin on Willie 107.9 FM, as well as, with their smart phones via the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn Radio app.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.