Dragons Notes for Tuesday

August 27, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Tuesday, August 27, 2019 l Game # 64 (134)

Classic Park l Eastlake, Ohio l 12:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (27-36, 55-78) at Lake County Captains (31-32, 71-61)

RH Eduardo Salazar (6-3, 4.05) vs. RH Shane McCarthy (4-3, 4.11)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Indians) in the last game of a four-game series.

Last Game: Monday: Lake County 13, Dayton 2. Bo Naylor hit a grand slam home run and drove in six runs to lead a 14-hit Captains attack. Lake County built an early 8-0 lead over the first two innings with four runs in the first and four more in the second. Lake County hit home runs in each of the first three innings of the game. Dayton's Juan Martinez had three hits to extend his hitting streak to 11 straight games.

Team Notes

The Dragons are batting .293 as a team over their last 10 games (98 for 335).

Prior to last night, Dragons pitchers had posted a 2.21 ERA over the last 12 games, allowing 26 earned runs in 106 innings. They allowed 13 earned runs last night in eight innings.

Individual Notes

Juan Martinez has an 11-game hitting streak, going 15 for 43 (.349) with two home runs. This matches the longest hitting streak of the season by a Dayton player by Randy Ventura.

Miguel Hernandez over his last 11 games is 14 for 36 (.389) with six doubles and triple. He is batting .319 in August (23 G).

Morgan Lofstrom over his last 14 games is batting .367 with one home run. He is batting .358 in August (16 G).

Michael Siani over his last nine games is 13 for 37 (.351) with a home run.

Cameron Warren is batting .323 over his last eight games, going 10 for 31.

Adrian Rodriguez in the month of August has posted an ERA of 0.71 in five games (four starts) (25.1 IP, 2 ER). His ERA leads the MWL and the Reds organization for the month among qualified pitchers.

Connor Curlis in the month of August has posted an ERA of 2.05 in five games (four starts) (26.1 IP, 6 ER).

Clate Schmidt in the month of August has posted an ERA of 2.14 in seven games (two starts) (21 IP, 5 ER).

Matt Pidich over his last 29 games: 1.46 ERA, 49.1 IP, 30 H, 16 R, 8 ER, 14 BB, 55 SO.

Eddy Demurias over his last five games: 0.00 ERA, 10 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, August 28 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Clate Schmidt (1-1, 2.51) at Great Lakes TBA

Thursday, August 29 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Adrian Rodriguez (6-3, 3.03) at Great Lakes TBA

Friday, August 30 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (3-9, 4.15) at Great Lakes TBA

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.