Chiefs Fall in Cedar Rapids, Return Home for Final Homestand

August 27, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - For the fourth straight game in the series there was a last at-bat winner and Tuesday night the Cedar Rapids Kernels defeated the Peoria Chiefs 4-3 with a one-out walk off single in the ninth inning. With a triple, two walks and two runs scored, Brendan Donovan was the Pekin Insurance Beyond the Expected Player of the Game.

The Chiefs took a 1-0 lead in the second inning against Kernels starter Luis Rijo. Donovan tripled off the right-field wall to start the frame, With one down Wadye Ynfante drove in Donovan for the early Chiefs lead but Cedar Rapids tied the game an inning later on a solo homer.

The Chiefs were down 3-1 heading into the eighth inning. Delvin Perez singled to start the frame and with one out Donovan drew a walk. Leandro Cedeno singled home Perez to cut the Kernels lead to 3-2 and put runners on first and second. Ynfante's grounder to third was booted allowing Donovan to score and tie the game. Alexis Wilson walked to load the bases but two flyouts to shallow right ended the threat.

The game was still tied into the bottom of the ninth as Sebastian Tabata took over on the mound. Trevor Casanova led off with a single and Albee Weiss drew a walk. Weiss was out at second on a fielders' choice as Casanova took third. Daniel Ozoria stole second and Spencer Steer drove a high fly ball to deep right that Cedeno let fall on the warning track for the walk off hit.

Lovan Gragg took a no-decision as he tied his career high of six strikeouts over four innings while allowing one run. Wilfredo Pereira gave up two runs and walked three while striking out three over two innings. Freddy Pacheco had two strikeouts in two perfect innings. Tabata (3-4) took the loss as he allowed one run on two hits and a walk in 1/3 of an inning.

The Chiefs host Beloit at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday. The broadcast can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 6:20 p.m. on the Peoria Chiefs Tune-In Page, which is free and also has a free app for smartphones and tablets.

Wednesday is Peanut Free Night at Dozer Park and also City Link Bang for Your Buck Wednesday with $1 hot dogs, popcorn and ice cream sandwiches. Wednesday is also Host Family Appreciation Night with a pre-game ceremony. Individual game tickets, group tickets and season ticket packages, including full-season, a 35-game ticket package, an 18-game ticket package or a Flex Plan are currently on sale by calling 309-680-4000. Individual game tickets are also on sale with the Dozer Park Box Office open Monday - Friday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm and online at www.peoriachiefs.com which also lists all of the season's promotions. Game times and promotions are subject to change.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.