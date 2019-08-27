Steer Sends Kernels to 4-3 Win

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - Spencer Steer's walk-off RBI single sent the Kernels to a 4-3 win over Peoria on Tuesday night. The victory gave the Kernels a split in the four-game series.

Steer's RBI single went to right field and scored Trevor Casanova with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning. Casanova started the inning with a single into left-center before advancing to third after a walk and force out.

Cedar Rapids (34-30, 73-61) pitchers set a new franchise record for strikeouts, breaking the previous mark of 1,181 that was set during the 2016 season. The record-breaking strikeout came when Kernels starter Luis Rijo struck out Josh Shaw swinging to begin the third inning.

Rijo earned a no-decision on the night after going six innings and allowing just one run on four hits. He finished with four strikeouts and one walk. Dylan Thomas (1-1) picked up his first win, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings.

Peoria (21-43, 51-82) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Brendan Donovan tripled to deep right field to begin the frame. He scored on Wadye Ynfante's RBI single that snuck through the left side.

Wander Javier tied the game 1-1 in the third inning with a solo home run off the pole in left. It was Javier's 10th of the season, becoming the fifth Kernel to reach double digits in 2019.

Cedar Rapids jumped in front 3-1 in the sixth inning. Javier drew a base on balls before advancing to third on a double by Jared Akins. A wild pitch allowed Javier to score and give the Kernels the lead. Akins came home on an infield RBI single by Tyler Webb. The single extended Webb's hitting streak to seven games.

The Chiefs tied the game 3-3 in the eighth. Leandro Cedeno's RBI single scored Delvin Perez. Brendan Donovan walked and scored on a fielding error.

Sebastian Tabata (3-4) suffered the loss, allowing one run in the ninth inning. Logan Gragg started for the Chiefs and struck out six over four innings, allowing one run on four hits.

The Kernels host the Quad Cities River Bandits in a playoff preview on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. It's a three-game series that wraps up on Friday night. The two teams will square off in the opening round of the Midwest League playoffs next week. On Wednesday, Matt Canterino (1-1, 1.80) is scheduled to start for the Kernels while Brett Daniels (7-6, 2.23) is slated to pitch for the River Bandits. You can listen to the action on 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 FM and also online at www.kmryradio.com, www.kernels.com, and MiLB.TV.

Wednesday is the final Bark in the Park, presented by Urban Acres. Dogs are admitted with a special 'doggie' ticket, and the proceeds from all dog tickets benefit Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids. Be here early as all dogs and their owners can take part in a pregame dog parade on the field. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets for all 2019 Cedar Rapids Kernels home games, including the playoff opener September 4 against the Quad Cities River Bandits, by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling 319-896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

