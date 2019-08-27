Bees Staff Stretch No-Hitter into 10th for 1-0 Victory
August 27, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release
How do you follow consecutive walk off wins? How about four Bees pitchers combing for a 10 inning no-hitter in a third consecutive walk off? Again 1-0.Starter Jose Soriano and relievers Parker Joe Robinson, Hector Yan and Chad Sykes combined for the first Burlington Bees no hitter since Danny Duffy and Juan Abreu got together to throw one against Peoria August 7, 2008.
Burlington managed just three hits themselves, but they had the only one that mattered in the bottom of the tenth. Livan Soto started the inning at second by rule. Adrian Rondon and Kevin Maitan could not move him over. With two out Nonie Williams, who was about to lose a 14 game on base streak, stepped in to the batter's box. The Bees left fielder laced a single to left and Soto, who had driven in the winning runs in the previous two games, scampered home.
Images from this story
|
Burlington Bees pitchers Parker Joe Robinson, Jose Soriano, Hector Yan and Chad Sykes combined for a no-hitter
(Bees Media Relations)
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from August 27, 2019
- Chiefs Fall in Cedar Rapids, Return Home for Final Homestand - Peoria Chiefs
- Magic Number Down to One - Clinton LumberKings
- Nuts Draw 12 Walks in 12-9 Loss to Loons - Lansing Lugnuts
- Cougars on Brink of Playoffs After Comeback - Kane County Cougars
- Steer Sends Kernels to 4-3 Win - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Kane County Shocks River Bandits in Series Finale - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Bees Staff Stretch No-Hitter into 10th for 1-0 Victory - Burlington Bees
- LumberKings Slam Rattlers Playoff Chances - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Snappers No-Hit In Third Walk-Off Loss In A Row - Beloit Snappers
- TinCaps Finish Road Swing With a Win - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Hot Rods and Cubs Postponed on Tuesday Night - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Comeback Captains Win Third Straight - Lake County Captains
- Captains Come from Behind to Top Dragons, 5-3 - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Notes: August 27 at West Michigan (Game 132) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Fan Appreciation Night this Saturday - Beloit Snappers
- Kernels Release 2020 MWL Schedule - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Free Wall Calendar Giveaway at Parkview Field as TinCaps Release 2020 Schedule - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons Notes for Tuesday - Dayton Dragons
- Offense Steady, Pitching Lockdown in Quad Cities - Kane County Cougars
- 'Caps Throw One Away in 6-4 Loss - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Hot Rods Sweep Cubs in Doubleheader 4-3, 7-2 - South Bend Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.