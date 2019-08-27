Kernels Release 2020 MWL Schedule

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels released their 2020 Midwest League Home Schedule today with Opening Day set for Monday, April 13th vs. Wisconsin at 6:35 PM.

The Kernels will begin taking group outing reservations for the 2020 season in October with the date TBA. Group outing areas include the Plumbers and Pipefitters Pavilion, Kernels Party Plaza, Miller Mezzanine, Cedar Rapids Area Association of Realtors Grand Slam Suite and Kernels Diamond Suites.

Season ticket packages for the 2020 season are on sale now. Contact Peter Keleher at (319) 896-7622 or email him at peter@kernels.com for season ticket package information. Individual game tickets for the 2020 season will go on sale to the general public on Monday, March 23rd, 2020 at 10:00 AM.

The Kernels are in the midst of the final homestand of the 2019 regular season that continues tonight at 6:35 PM vs. Peoria with the gates opening at 5:30 PM. The homestand continues through Friday, August 30th.

The Kernels first round playoff game vs. Quad Cities will take place on Wednesday, September 4th at 6:35 PM with the gates opening at 5:30 PM and following the game there will be a spectacular FIREWORKS show.

