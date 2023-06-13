Honkers Snap Losing Skid, Defeat Duluth 8-4
June 13, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release
The Rochester Honkers (11-5) got back on track on Tuesday, scoring a run in seven of the nine innings in a 8-4 victory over the Duluth Huskies (8-6) on the road at Wade Stadium in Duluth, MN. The victory snapped a three game losing streak and restored their two game lead atop the Great Plains East.
Rochester scored exactly one run in the third through eighth innings and got nine innings from the duo of Aidan Dorsch (Folsom Lake) and Kaden Wickersham (1-0) (Hutchinson Community College) on the mound.
Dorsch, making his third appearance for the Honkers, went the first four innings, allowing two runs. Wickersham went the rest of the way, scattering just a pair of runs across five innings of relief. The right-hander got the win after not allowing a Husky to touch home plate over the last three innings.
The Honkers were buoyed by timely situational hitting and three Huskies errors, leading to three unearned runs against losing starter Jacob Merithew (0-2) (Central Missouri). The starter issued five of the ten walks from the home team. Duluth, who had their four game winning streak halted, used five pitchers in relief - with four allowing exactly one run.
Rochester got the scoring started in the second inning, grabbing two unearned runs after an error from first baseman Brylan West (Florida International) allowed Fukofuka and Craska to touch home. From then on, it was one run each inning until a scoreless final frame.
The Honkers got another big night from Nico Regino (Charleston Southern). The outfielder, back for his third season with The Flock, had his second three hit game of the series. Tonight, he had two doubles and an RBI. He is now hitting almost .500 (13 for 28) over his last eight games.
Also coming up huge with 4 RBI's was Logan Mock (San Joaquin Delta College), including a RBI double in the seventh inning.
Rochester has their first off day of the season on Wednesday. On Thu., June 15, they return to Mayo Field to face the Waterloo Bucks, who they are 4-0 against this season. Scheduled first pitch time is 6:35 p.m.
The Rochester Honkers began their 30th season of play on May 29th. Keep up with the team on social media by following them on Twitter (@RochHonkers) and Instagram (@honkersbaseball) and like the Honkers on Facebook at Rochester Honkers Baseball Club. Interact on social by using the hashtag #FunForTheWholeFlock!
