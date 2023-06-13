Rockers Win Third Straight After Late Rally to Beat Woodchucks

Wausau, Wis.- The Rockers won their third game in a row on Tuesday night, as they took down the Wausau Woodchucks 6-4. The win gave Green Bay a share of second place in the Great Lakes West division.

This win was crafted by another team effort from the Rockers, who put together 11 hits at the plate. Five of these came from the bats of Kyle West (Charleston) and Cooper Kelly (Kansas)

Starting on the hill for the Rockers was Brett Sanchez (Belhaven) who made his third start of the season. Entering the game, he had 15 strikeouts and only improved on this number, adding eight to his 2023 Northwoods League numbers (23 total).

After a scoreless first inning, Green Bay struck first when center fielder Cuyler Zukowski (Creighton) roped a double to right-center field before catcher Nainoa Cardinez (Hawaii) hit him home with an RBI single. Cardinez's third hit of the season put the Rockers up 1-0 after the top of the second.

The Woodchucks would respond in the bottom half of the inning, scoring one run off a trio of singles. The score was tied at one after two innings.

Green Bay would respond a half inning later when they would load the bases. Third baseman Jayson Jones (Arkansas) would get an RBI on a fielder's choice, putting the Rockers back in the lead 2-1.

Following a scoreless fourth inning, Wausau would get one back off a Michael Maginnis (Georgia State) RBI. Through five innings, the game was tied 2-2.

Brett Sanchez's night would come to an end after six innings. He gave up seven hits and two earned runs but did not yield a walk and had 8 Ks.

The score would remain tied through the next inning and a half when Wausau would take the lead. After Tatsuya Uemoto (LIU-Brooklyn) took the mound, a Zukowski error on a ball hit over his head would give Wausau a two-run lead through seven innings.

Green Bay would rally in the top of the eighth and were able retake the lead. After loading the bases, Jones would walk to drive in a run. Mateo Matthews (Wagner) would then pinch-hit for Green Bay and smack an RBI single to right. Zukowski would drive in the third run of the inning to give the Rockers a 5-4 lead.

One inning later, West drove his third hit of the game to the outfield, extending the Rockers' lead to 6-4.

Green Bay relievers Jake Liberta (Hawaii-Hilo) and Kyle Stoddard (Missouri Southern State) would carry the torch the rest of the way for the Rockers, combining for a scoreless two innings.

The Rockers improve to 9-7 on the season and enter a tie for second in the Great Lakes West Division with Wausau. With the win, Green Bay even the season series with the Woodchucks at two apiece. The two teams will not face each other again until June 28 and 29.

Up next for the Rockers is a day of rest. The Northwoods League will have an off day for all teams before resuming action on Thursday. The Rockers will be returning to Capital Credit Union Park following the day off for a two-game series against the Kokomo Jackrabbits on Thursday and Friday night. Thursday's first pitch will be at 6:35 p.m.

