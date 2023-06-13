Huskies Lose 8-4, Win Streak Ends at 4

June 13, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release







The Huskies 4 game winning streak came to a conclusion as they fell victim to the Rochester Honkers 8-4.

After the heroics last night, the Huskies failed to muster any big innings as they split their first series of the season with Rochester.

The Honkers scored 3 early runs off of Huskies' starter, Jacob Merrithew. Matthew only ended up going 3 innings, as the Huskies were forced to use 6 bullpen arms, the highest total for them this season.

Walks and errors proved costly in the end, as Huskies' pitchers issued 10 walks in the first 7 innings of the contest. The Huskies actually ended the game with more hits than Rochester, despite losing by 4 runs.

Calyn Halvorsen continued his hot play, as he ripped two RBI hits to keep the Huskies in the game. Brandon Compton walked twice and scored 3 times.

The Huskies will pack up and play 3 series on the road starting on Thursday against Eau Claire, before coming back home next Wednesday for a doubleheader against the Honkers. The Huskies are in second place in the Great Plains East division, and trail by two games.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.