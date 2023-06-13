Huskies Lose 8-4, Win Streak Ends at 4
June 13, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release
The Huskies 4 game winning streak came to a conclusion as they fell victim to the Rochester Honkers 8-4.
After the heroics last night, the Huskies failed to muster any big innings as they split their first series of the season with Rochester.
The Honkers scored 3 early runs off of Huskies' starter, Jacob Merrithew. Matthew only ended up going 3 innings, as the Huskies were forced to use 6 bullpen arms, the highest total for them this season.
Walks and errors proved costly in the end, as Huskies' pitchers issued 10 walks in the first 7 innings of the contest. The Huskies actually ended the game with more hits than Rochester, despite losing by 4 runs.
Calyn Halvorsen continued his hot play, as he ripped two RBI hits to keep the Huskies in the game. Brandon Compton walked twice and scored 3 times.
The Huskies will pack up and play 3 series on the road starting on Thursday against Eau Claire, before coming back home next Wednesday for a doubleheader against the Honkers. The Huskies are in second place in the Great Plains East division, and trail by two games.
