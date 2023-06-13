Minot Hot Tots Thank Military Men and Women

June 13, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Minot Hot Tots News Release







MINOT, ND - The sacrifice given by the men and women of our military will always be received with an immense amount of gratitude and thankfulness. For that reason, the Minot Hot Tots, with help from our friends at Westlie Motor Company, are having a Military Appreciation Night at Corbett Field on June 23rd at 7:05 p.m. to say thank you to all active-duty military members and veterans.

During the game, Hot Tots players will be wearing specialty camouflage jerseys to pay tribute to those who have served. After the game, the game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off through an online platform so that fans inside and outside of the ballpark can bid on them. All proceeds from the auction directly benefit On The Water Inc. (OTW).

On The Water Inc. is an organization that looks to provide a relaxing experience for veterans with an emphasis on those with PTSD. Through OTW veterans can experience the beauty of North Dakota by staying in the veteran's cabin and participating in fishing events all at no cost.

During the game, there will be special demonstrations from the K-9 unit from the Minot Airforce Base. Fans will get to experience a Hot Tots baseball game as well as military men and women demonstrating how these dogs are used within the military and all of their capabilities.

To show appreciation to those serving and those who have served, all veterans and active-duty members are offered an exclusive ticket package for this game that includes a seat in the grandstand, a Hot Tots hat, and a 90-minute all-you-can-eat buffet for $25 per ticket. There are only 100 tickets left for this game and is predicted to be the second sold-out game of the Hot Tots Inaugural season.

To access this deal, fans can go to hottotsbaseball.com and use promo code "MILITARY23" or call the Hot Tots front office at 701-838-8687.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.