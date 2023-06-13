Rafters Dominate the Chinooks, Move up to First in the Great Lakes West Division

Wisconsin Rapids, WI- It was a big win for the Rafters as they dominated the Chinooks by a score of 6-1. They out hit Lakeshore 8-6. They committed 1 error and the chinooks had 3 of them.

The Rafters got off on the front foot in the top of the second as Jack Gurevitch walked and Logan Hugo was up later in the inning. Hugo nailed a ball into deep right center field and sent Gurevitch home as Hugo got to 3rd. The Indiana product, Jorge De Goti, in his second game, pulled a ball into right field to then allow Hugo to score. De Goti got put out at second but Hugo already crossed home plate.

Nick Paulsen got the start on the mound and allowed 3 hits with no runs. Cal State Northridge's finest, Hayden Cody, stepped on the mound in the 4th and was dealing left and right. Cody allowed no runs and recorded 5 strikeouts on 11 batters faced. The Rafters allowed hits today, but they had timely strikeouts with heads up double plays to get them out of innings where runners were in scoring position. The Rafters bullpen subbed in 5 pitchers totaling 7 strikeouts total.

The Rats struck again in the 6th inning with Jensen on 3rd and Broussard on 1st. With Gurevitch up to bat, Broussard raced to second and Jensen ran home. The throw was made towards second which allowed Jensen to add another run for the Rafters. Brandon Rogers had a big day at the plate going 3 for 6 and singling an RBI to left field to send De Goti home in the 7th inning. The Rafters capped it off with 1 more run in the top of the 9th as pinch hitter, Danny Sheeler, belted a ball into center field which allowed Rogers to score. Rafters gave up a consolation run in the bottom of the 9th, but they prevailed with a 5 run win.

Wisconsin Rapids improves to 9-6 on the season and 1st in the Great Lakes West Division. They have a much needed off day tomorrow. On Thursday, they have a 2 game series with the Kalamazoo Growlers at Witter Field. First pitch is scheduled at 6:35.

Northwoods League Stories from June 13, 2023

