Rockers Travel to Athletic Park for First Time this Season

Wausau, Wis. - Green Bay will hit the road for the fourth time in five days to take on the Wausau Woodchucks. It will be the Rockers' first visit to Athletic Park this season where the game will begin at 6:35 p.m.

On Monday night, the Rockers won their second straight game when they beat the Woodchucks 8-2. Green Bay's first win of the year in this season's series with Wausau was a team victory, as they were able to put together six consecutive innings with a run scored. Shortstop Cooper Kelly (Kansas) hit his first home run of the year in the second inning.

Drawing the start on the mound was Jackson Murphy (Roanoke). He earned the win for the game, pitching five innings and only allowing one run. Relief pitcher Jacob Faulkner (Princeton) struck out six batters in his three innings of work.

Green Bay's 8-7 record leaves them in a tie for third place with the Madison Mallards. The two teams are just one game back of the Great Lakes West division co-leaders: Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids.

With last night's win, the Rockers now trail in the season series against the Woodchucks by only one game. Tuesday night's game will be the fourth meeting between the two ball clubs.

On the hill for the Rockers in Tuesday night's matchup will be Brett Sanchez (Belhaven). The junior is slated for his third appearance of the season, with this being his first start on the road. He currently has just a 0.69 ERA and 15 strikeouts across his two starts.

Pitching for the Woodchucks will be Nate Nabholz (Towson). In his two appearances this season, he's picked up a win, has only allowed three hits, and is currently holding a 1.80 ERA.

Following Tuesday night's game, the first league-wide off day of the season will take place on Wednesday. Green Bay will then host the Kokomo Jackrabbits back in Ashwaubenon after the day off.

