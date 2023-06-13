Battle Jacks and MCCU Host Free Community Tailgate on June 24th
June 13, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Battle Jacks News Release
Battle Creek, MI - The Battle Creek Battle Jacks and Marshall Community Credit Union (MCCU) are partnering to host a free community tailgate on Saturday, June 24th, from 10 am to 1 pm at MCCU's Battle Creek branch, located at 1157 East Michigan Avenue. There will be free food, beverages, and giveaways, as well as fun for the family with inflatables, yard games, and a dunk tank.
The community is invited to stop by for family fun and to meet the 2023 Battle Jacks players and coaches. Plus, the first 150 attendees will receive a free Battle Jacks/MCCU Field bucket hat. "We are excited to bring this event together for another year alongside MCCU," said Battle Jacks General Manager, Denny Smith." We always look to provide fun experiences outside of the ballpark for the community and this tailgate brings the players out into the community to interact with fans in an engaging way."
"Seeing the community, especially the children, talk and play games with the players during the Community Tailgate is so heartwarming," said Corrie Rozell, CEO, MCCU. "The enjoyment of the entire family and people helping people is what baseball, and MCCU is all about."
At 6:35 pm, the Battle Jacks will take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters for Hometown Heroes Night at MCCU Field. Tickets for Hometown Heroes Night will also be given away during the tailgate.
